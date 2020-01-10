Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar, in association with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and Government of Odisha, is holding a ‘Conclave and Hackathon on Virutal and Augmented Reality’ from January 10-12, 2020 at its campus.

The Inaugural ceremony of the three-day Conclave and Hackathon was inaugurated by Omkar Rai, DG, STPI, Manoj Kumar Mishra, IRTS, Secretary, E& IT Department, Government of Odisha and RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar during his inaugural address emphasised on the importance of new age technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of things (IOT) and 5G communication as the current trends in IT. He said that the Hackathon is conceptualized to encourage creativity and technology development amongst engineering students across the country in AR-VR.

The goal of the ‘Conclave and Hackathon’ is to gather people with different backgrounds and experiences to work together in teams and create disruptive and inspiring products/solutions for use in every field of imagination in the AR/VR domain. Also present on the occassion were PK Sahu, Professor-in-charge, VARCoE, M. Sabarimalai Manikandan, Organizing Committee Member, VARCoE, IIT Bhubaneswar, Manas Panda, Director, STPI Bhubaneswar and Prasant Biswal, Evangelist, Startup Odisha Secretariat, IEDO, Bhubaneswar. The inaugural ceremony ended with vote of thanks.

The ‘Conclave and Hackathon’ includes several guest talks, interactive sessions, workshops by student teams. Some of the esteemed speakers during the three day conclave include talks by Pradipta Biswas, IISc Bangalore, Kaushal Kumar Bhagat, CET, IIT Kharagpur, Rajesh M. Hedge, IIT Kanpur, Shiva Ji, IIT Hyderabad and Subroto Bagchi, Chairman Odisha Skill Development Authority.

The talks and sessions will be followed by an award ceremony.