Chennai: Even though the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras is an autonomous institution under the Minister of Education of the Government of India, the premier institution will play the Tamil state anthem, ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’ henceforth in its official functions.

The ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’ is the state anthem of Tamil Nadu penned by Manonmaniam Sundaran Pillai and music by M.S. Viswanathan.

A senior administrative officer with IIT- Madras told IANS that the Union education ministry will soon send a circular regarding this to the institution.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu Higher Education minister K. Ponmudi had written a letter to the then director of IIT- Madras, Dr. Bhaskar Ramamurthi that during convocation ceremony in November 2021 at the institute, the Tamil state anthem, ‘Tamil Thai Vaazthu’ was not rendered.

The minister in the letter, according to sources has mentioned that in all the future functions, ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhtu’ must be rendered.

The senior administrative officer at IIT – Madras told IANS that the ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’ will be rendered along with the Vande Mataram and the National Anthem.

He also said that the Union Education Ministry has already directed the IIT- Madras that as part of promotion of Indian culture and tradition, the state anthem is to be rendered.