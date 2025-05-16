Dehradun: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has formally cancelled a memorandum of understanding it had with Turkiye’s Inonu University.

The MoU provided a framework for potential academic and research collaborations, including student and faculty exchanges, a statement from IIT-Roorkee said Friday.

“IIT-Roorkee stands firmly in support of national policy and strategic interests. As a leading institution, we are committed to ensuring that our global partnerships reflect the values, priorities, and security considerations of our country. Our focus remains on building meaningful and responsible academic collaborations that contribute to India’s growth and global standing,” Director Kamal Kishore Pant said.

The institute continues to actively pursue collaborations with global partners that are in harmony with its academic objectives and the broader vision of strengthening India’s research and innovation ecosystem, the statement added.

The move came against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India.

PTI