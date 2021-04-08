Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’Cruz has shared a sunkissed picture flaunting golden glow on social media Thursday.

Ileana posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen taking a selfie. Sun rays add the extra sheen to her flawless skin.

“Sun baby,” she described herself in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Big Bull.

She is all set to star in ‘Unfair N Lovely’, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana, and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.