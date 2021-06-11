Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’Cruz is already in the mood for her weekend unwind, going by her new Instagram post-Friday.

In an image she posted from a photoshoot, the actress is seen stretching her back as if gearing up to unwind. She is dressed in a stunning ivory cut-out blouse paired with a shirt.

“Stretching into the end of the week,” she wrote as caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana’s latest release was the digital film The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the securities scam of 1992.

She will next be seen in Unfair N Lovely, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.