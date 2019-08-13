Polasara: Forest officials recovered a carcass of a blackbuck near Budha Samanta gorge of Sodaka reserve forest under Polasara range of South Ghumusur forest division in Ganjam district Saturday.

“The animal would be around 3-4 years of age,” forest ranger Ramesh Chandra Sahu said. A local villager informed the department about such an incident. The post-mortem was carried out at Polasara veterinary hospital and buried thereafter.

Locals alleged that illegal blasting in the stone-mine areas near Sodaka forest is causing severe sound pollution. As a result, the scared antelopes are dying in traumatic condition. They demanded the district administration to stop illegal blasting in the area.

PNN