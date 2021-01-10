Cuttack: In a crackdown on illegal sand mining near Gopalpur area on the outskirts of Cuttack, a team of Commissionerate Police seized seven trucks and arrested 11 persons in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to a source, a few influential people were lifting sand from dunes near Gopalpur estuary for several days. They were using many tractors to transport sand to several places in the city and its outskirts.

The tractor owners, drivers and persons operating the sand reach are among the accused persons detained in connection with the illegal transportation of sand.

For this the locals of the area had been repeatedly complaining. For which Cuttack Sadar Police formed a special team and conducted the raid at the area Sunday.

According to the source, t the police found evidence of irregularities during raid at the site.

PNN