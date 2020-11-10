Balipatna: Acting on a tip-off, forest department officials of Khurdha forest division along with vigilance officials jointly raided two illegal saw mills at Balipatna range and seized timber worth lakhs of rupees Tuesday.

The officials seized several equipment and logs worth lakhs of rupees from the mills including several 50.00 Cft teak timber, power driven motor, cutters, sanders, drill machines and two tractors from the units which were being used in the illegal work.

A case has been registered against the two saw mills owners under The Orissa sawmill and sawpit (Control) Act1991. No arrest was made as nobody claims the ownership on the spots.

Locals said that the saw mills had been operating in the locality illegally for the last couple of years.

Forest officials had received information regarding smuggling of precious timbers from the saw mills. Acting on the tip-off, forest department officials along with vigilance officials raided the mills and seized the timbers.

The officials said that all the seized materials were handed over to DFO, Khurdha which has been received by RO Balipatna.

The Forest officials have started searching the real owner of the saw mills. Notably, the approximate cost of seizure is estimated to be Rs 2, 60,000.

