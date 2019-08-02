Dharmasala: Dharmasala tehsildar Thursday conducted a raid on an illegal crushing plant here and seized a JCB machine engaged in digging. Besides, they also seized a tipper from Mandia Chowk on NH- 53 that was used for granite smuggling from Anjira mountains.

According to tehsildar Saroj Kumar Panda, Anjira Mountain is yet to be auctioned. However, the smugglers were engaged in illegal stone crushing there.

It may be mentioned here that the JCB and the tipper apart, another six trucks were also fined Wednesday while transporting stone illegally from Aruha Mountains. Two of them were released after their owners paid fines worth Rs 40,000.

PNN