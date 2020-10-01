Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur Excise Department officials Thursday conducted raids at multiple places and seized 169.88 litres of illicit liquor in the district. The sleuths have also arrested three persons in connection with sale of illicit liquor. However, the identities of the accused have not been disclosed as investigations are on to find out details of others involved in this illicit liquor sale.

The raids were conducted after the officials were tipped-off. The sleuths seized 119 litres of liquor from this town while another 50 litres were seized from Tirtol area. The officials have also seized a motorcycle.

Cases have been registered against the three accused under appropriate sections of penal code in this connection. Sleuths are yet to find out the source from which the three got the liquor. They however, said that the liquor was meant to be sold in black markets. Sources said that similar raids will be conducted in many other towns as the sale of illicit liquor is on the rise in Odisha.

PNN