Padmapur: Excise Department officials and flying squad Sunday conducted raids and seized 350 litres of illicit liquor in Bargarh district.

The sleuths have also arrested two persons in connection with the raids. The accused have been identified as Nirupama Behera, a resident of Sahada village and Gadadhar Behera from Erode area.

According to a source, the officials conducted the raid acting on a tip-off. The sleuths seized 300 litres of liquor from Nirupama’s residence while another 50 litres were seized from Gadadhar while he was at Erode market. The officials also seized his motorcycle.

Cases have been registered against the accused under appropriate sections of penal code in this connection. A detailed probe into their modus operandi is currently underway.

PNN