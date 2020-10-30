Jalna (Maharashtra): Police have arrested two in-laws of a woman on charges of killing her and her partner. The woman and her partner were crushed under a tractor in Jalna district of Maharashtra. The murders took place allegedly over an ‘illicit relationship’, an official said Friday.

The accused, Bathwell Sampat Lalzare and his son Vikas Lalzare, residents of Chapalgaon village under Ghansawangi tehsil, were arrested Thursday, said Ambad police inspector Aniruddha Nandedkar.

Bathwell is the father-in-law of the deceased woman Mariya, a widow, while Vikas Lalzare is her brother-in- law. The police said the 32-year-old Mariya’s husband died 10 years ago and she lived with her in-laws. She was in a relationship with a married man, Harbak Bhagwat (27), a resident of the same village.

Mariya’s in-laws opposed their relationship. They threatened Bhagwat with dire consequences when they came to know about it, the police said.

Bhagwat had filed a complaint at the Ambad police station and with the district SP against the father-son duo. He also claimed there was a threat to his life from them, police informed.

Bhagwat and Mariya had eloped March 30 and reached Gujarat. A missing complaint was lodged with the police by her family. The police brought them back April 22 from Gujarat and since then they were living together in the village, police said.

Both were headed on a motorcycle to a nearby village to attend a programme October 28 when the accused Vikas allegedly hit their motorbike with the tractor and crushed them under the wheels, the police said. The wounded couple was rushed to a hospital but they succumbed to injuries on the way, the police said. The wife of Bhagwat accused Vikas and his father of killing her husband and Mariya, they added.

“We have registered a case against Vikas and his father under IPC section 302 (murder). Further investigation is going on,” said inspector Nandedkar.