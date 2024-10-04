Bhubaneswar: Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here will organise a two-day Life Science Startup Summit – 2024 from October 4, an official said Thursday. The event will be an innovation platform to bring together researchers, investors, corporations, policymakers, and representatives from public institutions, academia and financial institutions among others to cooperate, collaborate, and conglomerate for regional and national socio-economic growth, with an emphasis on BioE3.

Department of Biotechnology, Central government secretary Rajesh S Gokhale will inaugurate the startup summit. Science and Technology department principal secretary Chithra Arumugam will also grace the inaugural ceremony. To achieve the target of Viksit Bharat by 2047, experts in-line with the BioE3 policy aim to build a prosperous, equitable, and sustainable development for current and future generations.

Key discussions will be held on bio-manufacturing in diverse sectors such as agri-food, climate, health, bio-AI, and bio-economy, new business opportunities, technology trends, disruptive strategy and transformation with startup ecosystem enablers. Gokhale will also meet with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other officials to discuss on various projects and biotech activities in the state.