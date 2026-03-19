Bhubaneswar: With an aim to standardise delivery of intensive care services across Odisha, the state branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) hosted a crucial state-level conference Wednesday.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Aswathy S joined the discussions with senior doctors and experts on framing uniform protocols for ICU, CCU and HDU operations in both government and private hospitals.

She urged participants to align recommendations with national and global standards and directed that outcomes be documented and submitted to the Central government by March 23.

During the session, Nibedita Pani presented draft guidelines for intensive care services, prepared in line with the directions of the Supreme Court of India. Around 70 experts from leading institutions, including AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College and Hospital and other major government and private hospitals, participated in the deliberations.

The draft framework classifies ICUs into three levels based on patient severity—ranging from basic stabilisation units (Level-1) to advanced critical care facilities (Level-3) equipped for multi-organ support and complex therapies.

Key issues discussed included admission policies, infrastructure standards, equipment, trained manpower, infection control, patient safety, diagnostic support, communication with families, discharge protocols and end-of-life care. Medical Education and Training director Santosh Mishra and Health Services director Pradeep Guru moderated the discussions, while additional DMET Umakanta Satpathy outlined the objectives of the conference.