Kesinga: Kalahandi MP Malvika Devi has raised an 18-point charter of demands in Lok Sabha, seeking major railway infrastructure revamp across Kalahandi and neighbouring districts. Speaking in the Lower House Tuesday, Devi called for new rail projects benefiting Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Bolangir districts.

Among the key demands was the introduction of direct train service between Kesinga and Bhubaneswar. The MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for previously approved projects before placing fresh demands.

She also urged the Centre to set up a locomotive engine factory at Narla and restore pre-COVID stoppages of several trains at Narla Road station, including Visakhapatnam–Nizamuddin and Bilaspur–Tirupati express services. Further, she sought the construction of a railway station at Dharamgarh, the restoration of train stoppages at Rupra Road, and development works such as an overbridge at Narla Road.

The MP also demanded improved connectivity through direct train services linking Bhubaneswar with Rayagada and Koraput–Titilagarh routes. Additionally, she called for doubling of the Lanjigarh–Junagarh rail line to ease congestion and improve regional connectivity. The demands are aimed at strengthening rail infrastructure and boosting connectivity in western Odisha, sources said.