Karlamunda: A successful woman farmer from Dhanrakhaman village under Gajabahal panchayat in Karlamunda block of Kalahandi district has registered for organ donation.

Expressing her willingness, Phalguni Bhoi, 40, applied to donate her organs after death and has been officially registered for voluntary organ donation.

She said she has received a pledge certificate from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirming her commitment.

After her death, she has pledged to donate her liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, oesophagus, pancreas and both eyes.

Notably, her husband, organic farmer Baladev Bhoi, had earlier also registered for organ donation.