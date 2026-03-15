Bhawanipatna: Eleven Maoists, including a Divisional Committee Member (DCM), carrying a bounty of Rs 22 lakh, surrendered before Odisha Police in Kalahandi district Sunday, an officer said.

The Maoists surrendered and handed over their weapons to Odisha DGP Y B Khurania, ADG (anti-naxal operation) Sanjeeb Panda and other senior officers at a special function in Kalahandi district headquarters here, the officer said.

The 11 Maoists, including Divisional Committee member (DCM) Nakul, belong to the BGN (Bansadhara, Ghumsar, Nagavali) division of the outlawed CPI(Maoist).

While Nakul, a native of Maharashtra, was carrying a reward of 22 lakh on his head as DCM of Odisha State Committee, 10 others hail from Chhattisgarh.

The 11-member Maoist group comprised 1 DCM, 5 Area Committee Members (ACM) and 5 party members (PM). Together, they are carrying a reward of over Rs 63 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Khurania said, the surrender of Maoists reflects the steady weakening influence of left-wing extremist ideology in the region. He said that sustained operation by security forces led to the erosion of the Maoist base in the region.

“All surrendered Maoists would be extended the benefits under the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, including financial assistance, vocational training to help them reintegrate into society with dignity,” the DGP said.

So far Nuapada, Nabarangpur. Malkangiri, Koraput, Boudh, and Bolangir districts have become Maoist-free. “Odisha Police is committed to making Odisha Maoist-free by March 31, 2026,” the DGP said.

ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda said that the surrender of 11 Maoists is a major step towards achieving the target set by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Maoists from the country by March 31.

“After the surrender of 11 Maoists Sunday, the state now has only about 15 red rebels, including State Committee Member (SCM) Sukru, hiding in Kandhamal district,” Panda said, adding that operations will be further intensified to nab the remaining Maoists active in the state.

The ADG said that the 11 surrendered Maoists will receive compensation of over Rs 1.23 crore, including additional cash compensation of Rs 60 lakh.

They have surrendered 11 weapons, including 1 AK-47, 1 INSAS, 4 SLR rifles, 4 single-shot rifles, one 12 bore gun, a huge quantity of ammunition and other articles. They will get about Rs 10 lakh for the weapons, he said.

The 11-member group was operating in the BGN Division and active in the districts of Kalahandi, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

Panda said after the killing of Central Committee Member (CCM) Ganesh Uike in Kandhamal in December 2025 and continuous and sustained operations, the Maoists were demoralised and decided to surrender and join the mainstream.

Panda said Maoist activities are now limited to the border areas of Kandhamal district. “The operation will be intensified in the coming days involving SOG, DVF, CRPF and BSF in bordering areas of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts,” the ADG said.