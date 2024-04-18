Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar Thursday forecast that day temperature is very likely to be 40 degrees Celsius or above at most places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over many districts of the state for next four days.

No large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) over the next three days at many places in Odisha and a slight fall by 2-4°C is predicted thereafter.

The weather agency advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during peak hours of the day between 11am and 3pm as heat cramps and heat rash are likely to hurt many during peak hours.

Up to 8:30am of April 19: IMD issued an Orange Warning (be prepared) as heatwave to severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Nuapada districts.

According to the Orange Warning, heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at a few places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Ganjam districts.

Additionally, the Met department also issued a Yellow Warning that forecast heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Gajapati and Bargarh districts.

Hot and humid weather condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Ganjam and Jajpur districts.

In the same timeframe, light rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada districts.

Besides, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

From 8:30am of April 19 to 8:30am of April 20: IMD issued Orange Warning (be prepared) as heatwave to severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Boudh districts.

According to the Orange Warning, heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at a few places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Ganjam districts.

Additionally, the Met department also issued a Yellow Warning that forecast heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over Subarnapur, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Kalahandi districts.

In the same timeframe, light rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, and Rayagada districts.

Besides, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

From 8:30am of April 20 to 8:30am of April 21: IMD issued Orange Warning (be prepared) as heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at a few places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Angul, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Boudh and Keonjhar districts.

Additionally, the Met department also issued a Yellow Warning that forecast heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over Koraput, Malkangiri, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Kalahandi districts.

The Yellow Warning further flagged thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40km per hour are very likely to occur at one or two places over Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Kalahandi districts.

In the same timeframe, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri, Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

In Bhubaneswar, for the next 24 hours, maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 44 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

