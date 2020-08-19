Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of August 20 as an impact of third low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts Odisha.

IMD has issued both orange and yellow warning to 16 districts till 8:30am of August 17. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Orange Warning (be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh,Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur,Keonjhar and Deogarh.

The IMD also alerted on water logging in low lying areas which may cause minor damages to kutcha houses and kutcha road.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir and Nuapada.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district and Rayagada district of Odisha.

PNN