Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Friday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for 13 districts of the state valid till 8:30am of July 11.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Odisha, North Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha,” the centre said in its afternoon bulletin.

IMD has issued a yellow warning to 13 districts till 8:30am of July 11. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Dhenkanal.

The MeT further added that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 41.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri in the plains of Odisha Friday, the centre said.

