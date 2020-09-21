Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning- extremely heavy rainfall- in nine districts of Odisha, Monday. With this IMD also issued rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of September 22.
In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.
IMD has issued red, orange and yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of September 22. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.
Red Warning (Take Action):
1.Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh.
Impact:
- Water logging in low lying areas and localized flash flood in some areas.
- Some damage to kutcha house and informal road.
- Landslides in hilly areas.
- Traffic congestion and water logging on underpass road and low lying urban areas.
- Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.
Orange warning (Be prepared):
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Sundargarh and Keonjhar.
Impact:
- Water logging in low lying areas.
- Some damage to kutcha house and informal road.
- Landslides in hilly areas.
- Traffic congestion and water logging on underpass road and low lying urban areas.
Yellow Warning (Be Updated):
Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Dhenkanal.
PNN
