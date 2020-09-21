Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning- extremely heavy rainfall- in nine districts of Odisha, Monday. With this IMD also issued rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of September 22.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued red, orange and yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of September 22. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Red Warning (Take Action):

1.Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh.

Impact:

Water logging in low lying areas and localized flash flood in some areas. Some damage to kutcha house and informal road. Landslides in hilly areas. Traffic congestion and water logging on underpass road and low lying urban areas. Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

Orange warning (Be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Sundargarh and Keonjhar.

Impact:

Water logging in low lying areas. Some damage to kutcha house and informal road. Landslides in hilly areas. Traffic congestion and water logging on underpass road and low lying urban areas.

Yellow Warning (Be Updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Dhenkanal.

PNN