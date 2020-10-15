Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Thursday issued rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of Odisha. This warning will remain valid till 8.30am of October 15.

In its afternoon bulletin, the IMD also said light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

People in the 16 districts where yellow warnings have been issued have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore,Bhadrak,Cuttack,Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur,Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda,Puri,Nayagarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Boudh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

The highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Balasore district of Odisha, the IMD said.

PNN