Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Thursday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of June 5.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said, “Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north coastal Odisha and at many other places over the rest districts of the state.”

IMD has issued Yellow Warnings to several districts till 8:30am of June 5. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow Warning (be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput & Rayagada.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 40.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri Thursday, the centre added.

PNN