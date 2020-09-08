Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has issued ‘Yellow Warning’ for as many as 16 districts for Tuesday.

The 16 districts to witness thundershower with lightning at one or two places include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Khurda and Nayagarh.

Similarly, the same warning has been issued for 15 districts for Wednesday. The 15 districts likely to get thundershower accompanied with lightning are Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh.

For Tuesday, the weathermen have warned people of the 13 districts against going out. They have been advised to stay indoors and during lightning, those who are outside should take shelter in buildings as precautionary measures.

PNN