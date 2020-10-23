Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Friday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of October 24.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of October 24. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur and Jajpur.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district of Odisha.

