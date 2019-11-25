Rayagada: Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF), the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of Indian Metals and Ferro-Alloys Ltd (IMFA), organised a mega blood donation camp Friday at Gopobandhu Nagar, Therubali in collaboration with Ama Odisha and Blood Bank, Rayagada ahead of the 58th foundation day celebration of IMFA.

Sarpanch Kamal Hikaka of Therubali panchayat and K Venketswar Rao, vice-president IMFA-Therubali jointly inaugurated the camp and donated blood.

The tribal youths voluntarily joined the camp and donated blood along with IMFA employees and other donors.

The blood bank officer and his team monitored the blood donations in the camp and collected 61 units of blood in presence of the district manager of Ama Odisha, AK Behura, DGM and senior executives of IMFA.

The program was coordinated by PK Kar, DGM (CSR) and organised by Shakti Prasad Panigrahi, senior manager (PR), social worker Radhasyam Panda and director of a voluntary outfit ‘Palli Vikash’ at Therubali attended the camp and encouraged the voluntary donors.

The first timers expressed their happiness when recognised with certificates as voluntary blood donor. The local public has appreciated the efforts of IMFA-BIPF.