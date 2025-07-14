Bhubaneswar: Student and youth wings of several prominent political parties held demonstrations, demanding justice for the girl, who set herself on fire over alleged sexual harassment meted out to her by the Head of the Education department at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore recently. Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) staged protests. They tried to gherao CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence here, demanding his as well as the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and State Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

BJD MLAs Byomakesh Ray and Devi Ranjan Tripathy, along with several senior BJD leaders, tried to break the security barricades while marching towards the CM’s residence, but were quickly detained by the security personnel. BJD youth and student leaders alleged that the state government is trying to cover up the incident and shift blame. In contrast, its affiliated student bodies, which often take to the streets over trivial issues, have remained silent on such a grave issue.

Similarly, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress gheraoed the official residence of the State Higher Education Minister, demanding his resignation. NSUI state president Udit Pradhan, State Youth Congress president Ranjit Patra and several other leaders from the party joined the demonstration. “The BJP has failed to protect its members of the student wing. Besides, they have ignored her ordeal. We want the CM and State Education Minister to resign immediately,” Pradhan said. Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan also staged a demonstration in front of Deputy CM Pravati Parida’s residence, seeking immediate justice for the victim. The outfit raised slogans against the government, alleging that the state has failed to ensure women’s safety.