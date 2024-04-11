Islamabad: Imran Khan could meet his wife Bushra Bibi at the Adiala Jail on the Eid-ul Fitr day after a Pakistani court allowed her to meet the former prime minister in prison, a media report said Thursday.

While Khan, also the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail since August last year, Bushra Bibi was imprisoned at Khan’s Bani Gala residence that had been turned into a sub-jail since she was sentenced in the ‘un-Islamic nikah’ case in February.

The police scheduled the meeting and shifted Bushra Bibi from the Bani Gala sub-jail to the Adiala Jail on the occasion of Eid Wednesday. The Adiala Jail Conference Room served as the venue for the meeting. To facilitate Bushra Bibi’s visit, one side of the road heading to the jail was blocked, The Friday Times reported.

Granting temporary relief to the beleaguered couple, the Islamabad High Court April 1 suspended the 14-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case and granted them bail.

But neither Khan nor Bushra Bibi was released as they were convicted in several other cases.

Meanwhile, scores of PTI party members also gathered outside the Adiala Jail and raised slogans favouring Khan. “However, the police barricaded the road leading to the jail making it impossible for them to approach the jail’s main entrance,” the newspaper said.

The PTI demonstrators later dispersed.

PTI