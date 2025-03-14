Dhenkanal: After mangoes, the demand for Dhenkanal’s green papaya is growing internationally.

The fruit’s unique taste and health benefits have sparked interest among consumers abroad. A total of one tonne of green papaya, cultivated by 14 women farmers from the Saptasajya Agro Producer Company under the Sadar block of Dhenkanal district, was exported to London last week.

Similarly, green papaya harvested from the Ghatipiri area of the Odapada block was shipped to Dublin in Ireland, through the Madan Mohan Cooperative Society.

This marks the first time that green papaya from Dhenkanal has been exported outside India. Most of these women farmers belong to tribal communities.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the export process, aiming to provide significant economic benefits to local farmers. Previously, mangoes grown in Dhenkanal had been exported to Dubai. With the rising demand for fruits like green papaya and mangoes grown in the region, there is a crucial need for cold storage facilities.

Meanwhile, farmers have urged authorities to operationalise the abandoned mango hub and the fruit and vegetable preservation centre located along the national highway in Gobindpur under Sadar block.

Dhenkanal Deputy Director of Horticulture Gitashree Padhi stated that green papaya from the district has been exported to London and Ireland for the first time through Saptasajya Agro Producer Company and the Madan Mohan Cooperative Society, with support from APEDA.

She emphasised that such initiatives would encourage farmers and strengthen their economic standing.

PNN