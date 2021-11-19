Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): With the onset of the wedding season, the Muzaffarnagar administration has made it mandatory for the people to obtain (F11) licence for serving liquor during the ceremonies.

The administration has also warned of legal action if liquor is found to be served without permission.

Letters have been issued to the management of event organisers, hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, resorts, farmhouses, etc., asking them to obtain a ‘bar licence’ before serving liquor at the party.

District Excise Officer (DEO) Uday Prakash said: “It is mandatory to get a single-day liquor licence issued after paying Rs 11,000. So far, three applications seeking a one-day licence have been received. Meanwhile, three teams from the excise department are searching venues to check illegal serving of liquor.”

The DEO added that the licence can be obtained from the department after applying and paying the fee online.