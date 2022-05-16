Bolangir: In a new twist in medico Nishant Kumar’s ‘suicide’ over ‘ragging’ at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) in Bolangir, his parents and kin have alleged that he was ‘murdered’ over obscene jokes. Family members expressed resentment as there has been no arrest in the case. 22 days have passed, but no action has been taken even after Nishant’s father Prof Krishan Kumar tried to draw the attention of PM Modi, NHRC, OHRC, CM Naveen Patnaik and the Bolangir SP.

Meanwhile, another WhatsApp chat of Nishant with a friend has gone viral on social media. In the chat, Nishant has shared that he was made to crack vulgar jokes by three senior students from Rajasthan. They allegedly tortured him mentally and physically when he failed to crack the jokes.

Sharing screenshots of the chats on Twitter, Nishant’s father has claimed that parents nowadays also have to teach obscene jokes to their children for them to survive. “Just teaching good manners will not help, you should also teach non-veg jokes,” tweeted Nishant’s father. It is pertinent to mention that Nishant Kumar, 19, a first year MBBS student from Karnal in Haryana, had taken admission in BBMCH and just joined the hostel 10 days back. He was residing alone in Room-312 of the New Boys’ Hostel.

After having lunch April 22, Kumar had gone to the roof of the hostel. However, it is not clear what happened on the roof and how he fell off. He was immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. On the other hand, Sabita Mohapatra, the dean of the medical college, has refuted the allegations of ragging.