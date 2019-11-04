Popularly known as Elaichi, cardamom is used in almost every major dish prepared at home. Cardamom has immense benefits and is made from seeds of several plants.
Called the Queen of Spices, cardamom is the world’s third most expensive spice- surpassed only by saffron and vanilla. There are many health benefits of cardamom.
Cardamom helps improve digestive health and prevents certain serious ailments like cancer. It also aids in diabetes treatment and helps you cope with depression. You can include cardamom in your diet as you usually do or even take cardamom milk (also called elaichi milk) to avail the wondrous benefits.
- Promotes Heart Health: Its antioxidant properties can promote heart health. Cardamom also contains fiber, the nutrient that can help lower cholesterol levels and enhance heart health. The spice also can lower blood pressure levels. Simply have a concoction of a teaspoon of coriander and a pinch of cardamom along with a cup of freshly squeezed peach juice.
- Aids in Cancer Prevention: Cardamom has exhibited its potential as a natural cancer treatment. Several animal studies have shown that the spice can be used to prevent, delay, and even reverse cancer formation.
- Helps Fight Depression: According to a health report, cardamom can indeed help people cope with depression. Just powder a few seeds of cardamom and boil them in water along with your everyday tea. Take the tea regularly for better results.
- Fights Asthma: Cardamom plays a role in fighting asthma symptoms like wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, and tightness in the chest. The spice makes breathing easier by enhancing blood circulation within the lungs. It also fights related inflammation by soothing the mucus membranes.
- Aids in Diabetes Treatment: Cardamom is extremely rich in manganese – a mineral that can lower the risk of diabetes. However, a lot more research is required in this aspect.
- Enhances Appetite: One Polish study emphasizes on the use of cardamom for treating a lack of appetite. Even cardamom oil can be used as an appetite stimulant.
- Lowers Blood Pressure Levels: Cardamom effectively lowers blood pressure. You can simply include cardamom in your soups and stews or even baked items to keep your blood pressure levels in check.
- Improves Sexual Health: Cardamom is a proven aphrodisiac. The spice is rich in a compound called cineole, and just a small pinch of cardamom powder can release nerve stimulants and fuel your passions. Some reports say that cardamom can also treat impotence. Further research is warranted.