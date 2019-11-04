Popularly known as Elaichi, cardamom is used in almost every major dish prepared at home. Cardamom has immense benefits and is made from seeds of several plants.

Called the Queen of Spices, cardamom is the world’s third most expensive spice- surpassed only by saffron and vanilla. There are many health benefits of cardamom.

Cardamom helps improve digestive health and prevents certain serious ailments like cancer. It also aids in diabetes treatment and helps you cope with depression. You can include cardamom in your diet as you usually do or even take cardamom milk (also called elaichi milk) to avail the wondrous benefits.