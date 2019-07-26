New Delhi: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel to include Konark Sun Temple and Puri Srimandir in the list of iconic tourist destinations being developed as the world-class tourist sites.

In a letter to the Tourism Minister, Pradhan stated that Odisha is home to several wonderful cultural and natural heritage sites. Sun Temple at Konark and the Srimandir in Puri are holiest pilgrimage and attractive tourist destinations due to their religious, cultural and architectural importance.

“The Jagannath Temple at Puri is the ceremonial home of Odisha’s most revered deity, Lord Jagannath, and one of the four dhams for Hindus. The Sun Temple, the 13th century marvel, is acknowledged as the zenith of Odishan architecture and recognised globally as UNESCO world heritage site,” Pradhan said.

He urged the minister to intervene in the matter and include these two sites in the list of iconic tourist sites.

“Keeping in mind the paramount historical, cultural and religious importance of Sun Temple in Konark and Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri for the people of Odisha, I request your personal intervention for inclusion of Sun Temple and Lord Jagannath Temple in the iconic tourist sites,” Pradhan added.