New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged schools Monday to reflect how inclusive our leading schools are. He also requested them to find out what methods can be introduced towards ensuring that every child in India gets the best education. Dharmendra Pradhan made the comments in his virtual address during the 82nd Indian Public Schools’ Conference (IPSC) Principals’ Conclave organised by the Doon School.

“National Education Policy (2020) focusses on equitable and inclusive education with special emphasis given on socially and economically disadvantaged groups. An inclusive classroom benefits everyone from myriad experiences and viewpoints and understands the various challenges facing India,” Pradhan said.

“I urge all schools attending the conclave to reflect how inclusive our leading schools are and what more can be done towards ensuring that every child in the country gets the best education,” Pradhan further stated.

The minister stated that a knowledgeable individual is the building block of a good society, a just society, and a progressive society.

“The will to learn, apply and pass that knowledge forward has pushed humanity as far as it has, from discovering fire, to farming, to soaring past the skies and floating amongst the stars. It is the duty of every single one of us to do what is best for our children to give them the fundamental right to education, to guide them to their full potential, and thereby make our country and this world a better, more inclusive place,” Pradhan asserted.

The IPSC, since its inception in 1939, has guided public schools in India in forming traditions that also build character and personality of students engendering a well-rounded education. The annual meet, which started with few residential schools, now has strength of 81 schools including Sainik and Military Schools.