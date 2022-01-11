New Delhi: The Government has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns to March 15, according to a notification issued by the Department of Revenue of the Finance Ministry. The last date for filing returns was December 31, 2021. The income tax department also tweeted about the extension of return filing deadline. Corporates now will have time till March 15 to file income tax returns for the fiscal ended March 2021.

The deadline to file tax audit report and transfer pricing audit report for 2020-21 fiscal too has been extended till February 15.

This is the third extension given to corporates for filing the income tax return for 2020-21 fiscal. The original deadline for filing ITR for corporates was October 31, and those with transfer pricing transactions was November 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a statement said that on consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders due to Covid and in electronic filing of various reports of audit, it has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal).

The last date for filing 2020-21 ITRs without penalty for individual taxpayers ended December 31, 2021, and nearly 5.89 crore ITR was filed by the due date.