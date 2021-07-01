Genetics play a fundamental role in the growth and development of body. Height is an important aspect of body’s growth, it should not be ignored. The kind of nutrients one eat also have an effect on the growth of body in a big way.

The prime age to increase height and consume all the healthy nutrients is when one is young. With increasing age, it becomes difficult to increase height.

Special foods can help you maintain a good height by improving posture, increasing bone density and strengthening them, and healing your joints. These foods also help in tissue repair and boost the immune system to reach the full potential of the body’s growth.

The use of certain foods will help to make you taller and increase your height faster.

Almonds:- Almonds are packed with many vitamins and nutrients which are essential for increasing height. They are high in fiber, manganese and and rich in vitamin E. Almonds also promote bone health and help in increasing your height rapidly.

Eggs– Eggs are rich in protein which is essential for making you tall. The amino acids and many vitamins in it help in the overall health of your body. Being rich in protein, eggs help in increasing height.

Milk– Calcium is found in abundance in milk which can increase height and also helps in making bones strong. The body needs healthy and strong bones for good height. With good bone health, one can achieve good height quickly.

Beans– Beans are rich in proteins that provide the right nutrients to boost your growth. Protein is essential for the growth of the body. Beans are rich in iron, B vitamins and several nutrients that help in increasing your height.

Chicken– When it comes to your height, then chicken is the most important food item which helps in increasing your height. Chicken provides vitamin B, protein and other important nutritional elements which are necessary for the growth of your body.