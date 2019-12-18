Cardamom that originated in India is used in both sweet and savoury recipes. Not only does it add sweet taste and unique flavour to your dishes, it is also widely used as a natural mouth freshener.

Apart from being a food recipe, it has amazing health benefits. Read below to make the most use of it for healthy body.

Digestion: Elaichi helps speed up digestion. It also reduces inflammation of the stomach lining, fights heartburn and nausea. Another added advantage of this spice is that it soothes the mucous membrane, making it function better thereby relieving the symptoms of acidity and an upset stomach.

Beats bad breath: If you have bad breath and have tried every sort of remedy out there, give elaichi a try. The spice is packed with antibacterial properties, in addition to having a strong flavour and a pleasant smell.

Fight acidity: The essential oils in elaichi strengthen the mucosal lining of the stomach and also increase the amount of saliva you secrete. When you chew the pod, it releases a slew of essential oils that stimulate your salivary glands which in turn stimulates your stomach lining to work better

Respiratory illnesses: Cardamom increases circulation of blood within your lungs thereby aiding in relieving the symptoms of breathing problems like asthma, cold and cough.

Regularises your heart rate: Packed with minerals like potassium, calcium and magnesium, cardamom is a gold mine for essential electrolytes. One of the main components of your blood, body fluids and cells is potassium. With its abundant supply of this essential mineral elaichi helps regularise your heart rate.

