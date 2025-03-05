Dubai: Team India secured a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 final by defeating Australia in the semi-finals. Key contributions came from Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul, but it was a shot played by skipper Rohit Sharma that grabbed attention. A video of the moment is now going viral on social media.

While chasing Australia’s target, Rohit provided India with a blazing start, hitting boundaries in his trademark aggressive style. However, his innings was cut short when he was trapped LBW by Cooper Connolly. Rohit scored 28 runs off 29 balls, including three fours and a six. During his knock, he played a powerful straight drive that came so fast toward the umpire that he had to dive to the ground to save himself.

This incident occurred in Nathan Ellis’ over. On the last ball of the sixth over, Rohit struck a blistering straight drive, which raced away for a four. The shot was so fierce and direct that umpire Chris Gaffaney had to react instantly to avoid getting hit. With barely any reaction time, he immediately ducked to the ground. The video of this moment is now making rounds on social media.

SMASHED IT! Rohit Sharma’s boundary has everyone thinking, should umpires start wearing helmets?#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 🇮🇳🆚🇦🇺 LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar: https://t.co/B3oHCeWFge pic.twitter.com/cAbrKgMezk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2025

Both Rohit Sharma’s and umpire Gaffaney’s reactions after the incident were priceless. Rohit stuck out his tongue with a sheepish smile, while the umpire’s expression clearly showed how close he was to a serious blow.

With this victory, India avenged their defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Back then, the Kangaroos shattered India’s dream of winning the title on home soil. The heartbreak was evident as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen in tears after the loss. However, this time, Rohit’s men have settled the score by knocking Australia out of the Champions Trophy.