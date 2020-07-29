Bhubaneswar: In view of Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Independence Day celebration will be a low-key affair. The government has decided to organise the state-level function at Exhibition Ground here.

The entire world including India and Odisha is fighting an unprecedented pandemic and various rules and regulations have laid down to minimise the effects of coronavirus on public health.

Chairing a meeting to chalk out preparedness for the day, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi directed all officials concerned to ensure proper enforcement of the Covid guidelines like proper hygiene and social distance during the preparation and observance.

The parade will not be held in the same way as that of previous years. The police band will perform the national anthem while troops from the three police forces, including the band party, will greet the national flag and the chief guest of the occasion.

It was decided at the meeting that the day would be celebrated with the participation of a limited number of people, including the Covid warriors.

The live visuals of the celebration will be connected to all the media through common feed so that people can watch it on TV in their homes.

Tripathi directed the departments concerned to ensure construction of proper stage, barricading, drinking water supply, sanitation, law & order and ancillary arrangements.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay, Home secretary Sanjeev Chopra, I&PR secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, twin city Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi attended the meeting.