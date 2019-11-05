Bangalore: Adding over 1,100 start-ups in 2019, India continued to reinforce its position as the third largest start-up ecosystem across the world, taking the total number of tech start-ups to 8900-9300 in the last five years, IT industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) said here Tuesday.

NASSCOM also said that Indian start-up ecosystem is geared up for ‘10X’ growth trajectory by 2025.

“From 2014-2025 the 10 year period that we will see, the Indian start-up ecosystem is geared up for 10X growth trajectory over these ten years, which is pretty phenomenal. We are expecting by 2025 the total number of unicorns to go up anywhere between 95-105 in India,” NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh said.

Speaking to reporters here, she said NASSCOM expected the cumulative valuation, which in 2014 was around USD 10-20 billion for the start-up ecosystem, to go up to anywhere between USD 350-390 billion by 2025. The total number of jobs was expected to go up to million plus by 2025 and indirect jobs, up to four million plus, informed Ghosh.

“When we look at the growth trajectory the Indian start-up ecosystem tells a fantastic story. The opportunity for us is to do more and faster with right government and industry support and achieve the 10X plus growth trajectory,” Debjani Ghosh told a gathering. She was speaking on the sidelines of the of the 16th anniversary edition of ‘NASSCOM Product Conclave 2019’.

“Net-net it is a very positive story, not just the third largest startup base, but we have seen a very healthy growth across each and every parameter that defines the start-up ecosystem,” added Ghosh.

Agencies