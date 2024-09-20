Chennai: Riding on Ravichandran Ashwin’s century and his 199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, India were all out for a competitive 376 on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here Friday.

India, who started the day at 339/6, lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs with Jadeja (86) being the first to fall.

Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before he was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 113.

The Bangladesh pacer grabbed three wickets (3/55) — Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs.

Brief Scores:

India: 376 in 91.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 56, Rishabh Pant 39, Ravindra Jadeja 86, Ravichandran Ashwin 113; Taskin Ahmed 3/55, Hasan Mahmud 5/83).