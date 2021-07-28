Tokyo: Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day five of competitions here:

Archery:

*Tarundeep Rai beats Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) 6-4 in men’s individual first-round match; loses to Itay Shanny (Israel) in shoot-off in second round.

*Pravin Jadhav beats Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee) 6-0 in men’s individual first round; loses to Brady Ellison (USA) 0-6 in second round.

*Deepika Kumari beats Karma (Bhutan) 6-0 in women’s individual first round match; beats Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez (USA) 6-4 in second round.

Badminton:

*P V Sindhu beats NY Cheung (Hong Kong) 21-9 21-16 in women’s singles group J match. Qualifies for pre-quarterfinals.

*B Sai Praneeth lost to M Caljouw (Netherlands) 14-21 14-21 in men’s singles Group D match. Fails to qualify for pre-quarterfinals.

Boxing:

*Pooja Rani beats Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) in women’s 75kg round of 16 bout.

Hockey:

*India loses 1-4 to Great Britain in women’s Pool A match.

Rowing:

*Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish sixth in men’s lightweight double sculls semifinal 2; fail to qualify for medal round.

Sailing:

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finish 18th, 17th and 19th in three races to languish at 18th overall in men’s Skiff 49er.

