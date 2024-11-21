New Delhi: India and Australia have firmed up an arrangement to enable the air forces of the two countries to carry out air-to-air refuelling, a move expected to increase the Indian military’s reach in the Indo-Pacific region, officials said Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Australian counterpart Pat Conroy MP announced the arrangement at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a regional security conclave in Vientiane, the capital city of Laos.

Under the arrangement, the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) air-to-air refuelling aircraft — the KC-30A multi-role tanker transport — will be able to refuel Indian military planes.

An implementing arrangement on air-to-air refuelling was exchanged between both countries, which would strengthen the interoperability between the two air forces, marking a significant step forward in bilateral relationships, the defence ministry said.

Both sides agreed to take defence engagements to the next level by cooperating bilaterally as well as in the regional context, it added.

The arrangement was firmed up November 19 in New Delhi at the Australia-India air staff talks, according to an Australian government readout.

Welcoming the arrangement, Royal Australian Air Force’s Deputy Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Reynolds, said it strengthens the defence relationship between Australia and India.

“India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we are continuing to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability,” Reynolds said.

“The ability to conduct air-to-air refuelling with the Indian armed forces elevates our interoperability besides enabling us to cooperate more effectively in a range of different scenarios,” he added.

Reynolds also called the arrangement a significant step forward as it will provide valuable opportunities to both sides to work closely and build trust and understanding.

The RAAF also conducts training and engagement activities with the P-8I Neptune surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy.

During his meeting with Conroy, Singh recalled that India-Australia partnership is grounded in shared interests, especially in the Indian Ocean.

He also expressed happiness over the “significant milestones” achieved in the defence engagements over the last few years, pointing out the untapped potential for Indian and defence industries to collaborate and cooperate in the niche areas, the defence ministry said.

PTI