New Delhi: India Friday banned imports of certain jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through all land routes amid strained relations between the two countries.

However, imports are allowed only through Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The goods under these curbs include jute products, flax tow and waste, jute and other bast fibres, jute, single flax yarn, single yarn of jute, multiple folded, woven fabrics or flex, and unbleached woven fabrics of jute.

Such port restrictions will not apply to Bangladeshi goods transiting through India to Nepal and Bhutan, it added.

It further said re-exports of these products from Bangladesh to India through Nepal and Bhutan will not be allowed.

“Import from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh border. However, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva seaport,” the DGFT said, adding that “imports of certain goods from Bangladesh to India are regulated with immediate effect”.

Earlier in April and May, India announced similar curbs on imports from Bangladesh.

On May 17, India imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods like readymade garments and processed food items, from the neighbouring country.

On April 9, India withdrew the transhipment facility it had granted to Bangladesh for exporting various items to the Middle East, Europe and various other countries except Nepal and Bhutan.

These measures were announced against the backdrop of the controversial statements made by the head of Bangladesh’s interim government Muhammad Yunus in China.

The comments did not go down well in New Delhi. It also drew sharp reactions from political leaders in India across party lines.

India-Bangladesh relations have nosedived dramatically after Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus.

Bangladesh is a big competitor of India in the textile sector. The India-Bangladesh trade stood at USD 12.9 billion in 2023-24.

In 2024-25, India’s exports stood at USD 11.46 billion, while imports were USD 2 billion.

Bangladesh’s perceived growing proximity with Pakistan and China and the implications of India’s strained ties with its eastern neighbour were also discussed at a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday, according to sources.

PTI