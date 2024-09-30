2nd Test: Bumrah picks three wickets as India bowl out Bangladesh for 233

Kanpur: The Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh saw Indian bowlers reassert control after two rain-affected days at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur as the host dismissed Bangladesh’s first innings for 233 in 73.2 overs in the second session.

Bumrah struck early after the lunch session when he removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20) after a brief cameo. Hasan played some aggressive shots, including a boundary off Siraj, but soon fell to Bumrah, who induced an edge that was comfortably taken in the slip cordon by Shubman Gill. Bumrah’s dominance continued as he clean-bowled Taijul Islam (5) with a superb delivery that jagged back into the batter, crashing into the stumps.

Earlier, Bumrah, who went wicketless on Day 1, was back in action with a fiery spell on Monday. He soon found success in the first session when he bowled Mushfiqur Rahim (16), who had survived some early scares, leaving Bangladesh at 112/4, with a peach of a delivery that clipped the top of the off stump.

Despite a defiant unbeaten century from Mominul Haque, the Bangladeshi batters were unable to mount a significant challenge as the hosts wrapped up the innings swiftly.

Resuming the second session on 205/6, Bangladesh relied heavily on Haque, who played a determined knock of 107 off 194 balls. His resilient innings was the only notable resistance, as skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 31 from Day 1 remained the second-highest scorer in the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer for India, finishing with the figures of 3/50.

Mohammed Siraj then picked up two wickets, including Hasan Mahmud, who was trapped LBW on a sharp in-swinger. Bangladesh’s review didn’t change the outcome, leaving the visitors with just one wicket remaining.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 300th Test wicket when he bowled Khaled Ahmed, sealing India’s dominance. The left-arm spinner joined an elite club of Indian bowlers, becoming the seventh and second fastest to reach the milestone, and doing so in just 17,428 balls – the second fastest after R Ashwin.

India’s disciplined bowling, backed by sharp fielding, left Bangladesh with no room to accelerate. Mominul Haque, despite his excellent century, was starved of strikes in the final stages of the innings, as India’s bowlers tightened their lines and lengths. His valiant effort allowed them to reach 233.

After the rain washed out two days, play finally resumed on Day 4 at 9:30 am with Bangladesh at 107/3. Akash Deep and Bumrah started with tight maiden overs, continuing India’s grip over the proceedings.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 all out in 74.2 overs (Mominul Haque 107 not out, Najmul Hossain Shanto 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3-50, Akash Deep 2-43) against India.