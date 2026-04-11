New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Saturday said that another 312 Indian fishermen were safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. He further thanked the government of Armenia for making it possible.

EAM S. Jaishankar took to social media ‘X’ and said, “Another 312 Indian fishermen safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Thank the Government of Armenia and my friend Ararat Mirzoyan for making it possible.”

Another 312 Indian fishermen safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Thank the Government of Armenia and my friend @AraratMirzoyan for making it possible. @MFAofArmenia — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2026

Earlier, April 5, a total of 345 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran amid the ongoing West Asia conflict had arrived safely in Chennai after being evacuated through Armenia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the fishermen were brought back as part of India’s continued efforts to ensure the safety of its nationals in the conflict-affected region.

EAM Jaishankar, in a social media post, had expressed gratitude to the Armenian government for facilitating the evacuation and thanked his counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for enabling the safe transit of Indian nationals from Iran to India amid the conflict.

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Armenia has been facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals in Iran.

The MEA had said that more than 1,200 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran, out of which 996 moved to Armenia.

Meanwhile, the delegations from the United States and Iran reached Islamabad for negotiations aimed at addressing the escalating tensions in the Gulf region.

US Vice President, J.D. Vance, arrived in Islamabad at around 11:15 A.M. (IST) to lead the American delegation for the crucial US-Iran talks.

All eyes are on Islamabad this weekend as high-stakes negotiations between the US and Iran get underway, carrying major implications for stability in the Middle East and the global economy.

Speaking to reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews aboard Air Force Two, Vance struck an optimistic tone about the upcoming discussions. “We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s going to be positive,” he said.

The negotiations mark the first formal engagement between Washington and Tehran in this phase, facilitated by a fragile two-week ceasefire that has temporarily reduced tensions in the region.

However, uncertainty looms large, with ongoing developments — particularly Israel’s strikes on Hezbollah and disagreements over Lebanon’s role in any potential agreement — posing risks to the process.

The US is represented by a high-level delegation that includes Vice President Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump. The team is expected to push for a structured framework in the negotiations, with clear directives from the White House.