Brisbane: India clinched the five-match T20 International series against Australia 2-1 after the fifth and final game was abandoned due to rain here Saturday.

Put in to bat, India made a blazing start with openers Abhishek Sharma (23 not out off 13 balls) and Shubman Gill (29 not out off 16 balls) going on the offensive.

But lightning stopped play with India cruising at 52 for no loss in 4.5 overs. Soon after, heavy rain lashed the Gabba, forcing the match to be abandoned.

Earlier, Australia had their chances to remove the dangerous Abhishek early but failed to capitalise on them.

Glenn Maxwell dropped a sitter after the left-hander miscued a shot in the opening over, while Ben Dwarshuis spilled a regulation catch in the fourth over when Abhishek was on 11.

Three balls later, Abhishek thrilled the Indian fans with a powerful flat six over mid-wicket.

Gill, meanwhile, took a special liking to Dwarshuis, cracking three boundaries off the left-arm pacer in the third over to keep India’s brisk start intact.

The first T20I had also been washed out, while Australia won the second game by four wickets.

However, India bounced back strongly to win the third and fourth matches by five wickets and 48 runs respectively.

Australia had won the preceding ODI series 2-1.