New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that India has given a befitting reply to the Chinese transgression in Ladakh and the world has seen India’s commitment in safeguarding its borders.

The Prime Minister in his monthly address to the nation ‘Mann ki Baat’ said that India has given a befitting reply to those who eyed our territory in Ladakh.

“The world has seen India’s strength and commitment to peace. We bow to our brave martyrs,” the Prime Minister further said adding that they have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered.

“There could be any number of challenges, but our history shows that we have always overcome from them. We have emerged as more stronger after facing challenges,” he said.

This is the first public statement of Modi after the all party meeting where he spoke about the Ladakh issue. He had also assured the country that India gave a befitting reply to China’s People’s Liberation Army.

The situation at the four flash points — Galwan Valley, Hot Springs, Depsang and Pangong Lake — in eastern Ladakh is tense. At Pangong Lake, Chinese troops have moved up to Finger 4 where they have brought over 120 vehicles and dozens of boats.

The Chinese Army has also opened up a new front in the area near the Depsang Bulge, north of Galwan. They have built camps and deployed vehicles and troops.

At Patrol Points 14 at Galwan, Patrol Points 15 at Kongka La and Patrol Points 17 at Hot Springs, the Chinese Army has been deployed to a large extent.

IANS