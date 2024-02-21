New Delhi: India and Greece agreed Wednesday to firm up a migration and mobility agreement soon, besides ramping up their overall cooperation in the areas of trade, defence production and to combat terrorism.

Expansion of the overall strategic cooperation figured prominently during extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis is on a two-day visit to India. It is the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece in 15 years.

India and Greece have common concerns and priorities in the fight against terrorism, Modi said in his media statement.

“We discussed in detail how to further strengthen our cooperation in combating terrorism,” he added.

The prime minister said the growing cooperation between India and Greece in defence and security reflects the deep mutual trust between the two sides.

We discussed early firming up of the migration and mobility partnership as well, he said.

New opportunities are opening up in defence manufacturing in India, which can be beneficial to both countries, Modi said.

“We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

Modi welcomed Greece’s active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific.

“We deliberated extensively on expanding the India-Greece cooperation in the agriculture sector,” he said.

PTI