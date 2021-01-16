Brisbane: The Australians are not going to rush into the match even though rain is expected to play a role as they look to win the fourth and final Test and regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said assistant coach Andrew McDonald Saturday.

Australia held the edge at tea on the second day, having removed the India openers early. However, just as they were looking to apply pressure on India, rain played spoilsport.

“Day to day weather forecast changes in Brisbane. I don’t think there is going to be a rush from us. When you are bowling, you can’t speed up the game. It is about the process, putting the right balls in the right areas. Keeping as simple as that,” said McDonald while speaking to the media at the end of the second day.

“In terms of bowling, very little we can do with acceleration with the ball. They are quality batsman, it will take some effort.”

McDonald called the game on even keel but felt that Rohit Sharma’s wicket towards the end of the day was important.

“I think it is pretty even. To get Sharma before the end of play was very handy. We added 100 more to overnight score (95). Could have been more possible. 350-plus in the first innings at Gabba is not a bad score. Lot of work to do, lot of balls at the opposition, going to be intriguing final, few days,” said McDonald.

The 39-year-old said that the wicket already has cracks and the Aussies are hoping it will break further.

“The wicket is drier than usual at Gabba, cracking appeared on the first day. It opened up further on the second day. I am not sure what the rain would have done but as the game moves on, those cracks should open up a more. Acceleration will happen when wicket deteriorates. We are optimistic that it will happen. But if it doesn’t we will have to find a way to conjure wickets,” said McDonald.

